Update details West Brom’s stance on Steve Bruce after poor run

West Brom are expected to keep faith with Steve Bruce beyond the international break despite their poor start to the season.

Many expected Albion to be in the mix for promotion in the current campaign but they sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference after ten games having picked up just one win.

However, The Athletic reporter Elias Burke has revealed that there is currently no intention to remove Bruce from his position.

“Barring a change of heart, Steve Bruce will remain #WBA manager beyond the international break and into the run of fixtures heading into the World Cup, where he needs wins. He’s still confident he will turn things around, starting with yesterday’s display.”

The ten game mark has traditionally been a time when clubs consider making changes, but Bruce looks set to be in the dugout when Albion host Swansea in just under two weeks time.

Bruce will take encouragement from the performance his side put in as they ended Norwich City’s winning run by picking up a point at Carrow Road.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Bruce is under pressure as the Baggies simply shouldn’t be where they are in the table when you look at the squad and quality that’s in the group.

Ultimately, the responsibility for that lies with Bruce and he knows that he needs to get results, although he can rightly say that there have been some good performances, including yesterday.

But, they must start climbing the table quickly and whilst he will get time, those wins need to come quickly or an exit is inevitable.

