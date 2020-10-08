Update details West Brom transfer blow in pursuit of EFL star

Bournemouth forward Josh King is likely to leave the club before the deadline later this month but he is not keen on a move to West Brom.

The newly-promoted side have suffered a tough start to life in the top-flight, picking up just one point from their opening four games and boss Slaven Bilic has made it clear that he needs at least one new signing.

It’s no secret that a new striker is the priority for Albion and it had been reported that King was someone they were targeting as he may be available for around £10m.

However, whilst the Baggies are interested, Football Insider have claimed that the Norwegian international has ‘no interest’ in moving to The Hawthorns, as he holds out for a transfer to a more established Premier League club. And, that could happen as West Ham are also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

For Albion, it puts more pressure on the club to land Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant who is someone that has been on their radar for the past few months.

The verdict

This is a blow for West Brom as King would have been a brilliant signing for them as he has proven himself at the top in the past and he could give them more of a cutting edge.

But, you can understand why he is reluctant to make the move to the West Midlands because Bilic hasn’t really been backed and it could be a tough year ahead for the Baggies.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, it seems inevitable that King will depart and they will expect any interest to firm up in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.