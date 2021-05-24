Update details Watford’s transfer stance over 29-y/o striker

Watford are interested in Mbaye Diagne, however they are not in advanced talks with the striker, contrary to recent reports.

It had been claimed in Turkey that the Hornets had agreed a deal in the region of €8m with Galatasaray for the player, who has spent the second half of the current season on loan at West Brom.

However, the Watford Observer have disputed that, stating that whilst Diagne is someone who has been on the club’s radar, talks are not near the stage that has been suggested.

Bringing in a striker is sure to be a priority for the newly-promoted side though, as they look to give Xisco Munoz the firepower to ensure the team can survive in the Premier League.

Despite a modest return of three goals in 16 games for the Baggies, Diagne was a threat at times for Albion, whilst he scored in big games for the club, in games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves.

The fact he was allowed to leave parent club Galatasaray in the winter window indicates that he has no future with the Turkish giants.

The verdict

Clearly, Watford are monitoring Diagne but this update clarifies the situation and it’s not as advanced as had been reported recently.

In truth, that will probably please the fans as the Senegal international may be considered an underwhelming addition by the support considering he was by no means prolific at The Hawthorns.

Despite that, he did show that he has ability and it’s harsh to judge a foreign player on their first six months in a new league. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

