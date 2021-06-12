Update details stance of Newcastle United man who has previously attracted EFL transfer interest

Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie is hoping to secure a transfer back to Bournemouth in the summer window.

The 31-year-old, who was a winger but has played as a left-back mainly this season, was an important figure for Steve Bruce as the Magpies sealed their safety with an impressive run towards the end of the season.

However, despite his influence on the team, the Mirror have revealed that Ritchie is keen to leave Newcastle in the window and he is targeting a return to the Cherries for family reasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Championship side will be in for the player, with any decision likely to depend on who the new manager is. Ritchie was on the radar of the south coast outfit in the January window though, and it’s believed that he was disappointed that a move fell through late on.

Should the ex-Swindon man go back to the Vitality Stadium, it would surely be a popular move with the supporters as Ritchie was a key part of Eddie Howe’s side from 2013 that went from League One to the Premier League.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Bournemouth if they could pull it off as Ritchie still has a lot to offer at 31, and his experience and quality would be crucial to any Championship side.

So, the fact he wants to return is a major positive, although it could be a difficult deal to do financially as you would imagine he is on a decent salary on Tyneside.

Any move isn’t going to be imminent as Bournemouth need to sort their managerial situation first, but it could be a deal to monitor in the coming weeks and months.

