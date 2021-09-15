Update details stance of key off-field Nottingham Forest figure after recent struggles

Nottingham Forest chief executive Dane Murphy will not be leaving the club, even though his time in charge so far has been described as an ‘eye-opener’.

The Reds have had plenty of off-field issues over the years but there was a hope that the appointment of Murphy, who arrived from Barnsley in the summer, would signal a fresh approach that could help the club push forward.

However, it hasn’t gone to plan so far, with Chris Hughton’s side struggling at the bottom of the Championship and those problems above him appear to remain.

That prompted some speculation on social media that Murphy could depart, however reporter Daniel Taylor has confirmed that the American is going to remain at the City Ground, even if he is aware he has a big task in front of him.

“The Athletic’s understanding is that he intends to stick it out but that his first couple of months have been an eye-opener, to say the least.”

The immediate focus for all connected to the club will be to get some points on the board in the Championship, with Forest in action against Middlesbrough this evening.

The verdict

Losing Murphy would be a massive blow for Forest after just a few months and it would sum up how things are right now for the club. So, this update is a positive one in the sense that his exit doesn’t seem likely.

But, the fact that the first few months have been an eye-opener is a worry and it suggests there are issues that still run deep at Forest.

Ultimately, Murphy showed with Barnsley that he knows what he’s doing and he needs to be allowed to make the changes that Forest need to ensure they progress.

