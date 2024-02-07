Highlights PSV interested in bringing Bella-Kotchap back on loan, unlikely to make permanent offer for Southampton defender.

Bella-Kotchap has endured a tough season with PSV due to injuries, limiting his impact in the Eredivisie.

Bella-Kotchap's long-term future is uncertain, with PSV keen on having him back but wary of his injury history. Southampton's promotion will play a role in his next move.

PSV are interested in bringing Armel Bella-Kotchap back to the club on loan next season, but they are unlikely to make a permanent offer for the Southampton defender.

Armel Bella-Kotchap endures tough season with PSV

The centre-back arrived at Saints from Bochum in the summer of 2022, and whilst it was a disappointing first full campaign as the side were relegated from the Premier League, Bella-Kotchap did show flashes of his quality.

Therefore, a host of clubs were linked with the German international in the summer, and it was PSV who eventually won the race for his signature, as they brought the 22-year-old in on loan.

But, Bella-Kotchap’s time in the Netherlands hasn’t gone to plan so far, with injuries restricting the impact he can make.

Peter Bosz’s side have been outstanding in the Eredivisie, as they lead the way and are yet to taste defeat, but the summer signing has featured in just three league games.

Armel Bella-Kotchap’s long-term future

Pleasingly for the player, he is now closing in on a return to action after a shoulder problem, and he will hope to play a big part over the coming months for PSV.

Not only are they on course to win the title, but they remain in the Champions League, with a knockout tie against Borussia Dortmund upcoming later this month.

So, Bella-Kotchap will hope to force his way into the XI, and he is contracted with the Dutch side for the rest of the season.

Beyond that, the future of the youngster is unclear.

It has been reported by Voetbal Primeur that PSV would be keen on having the defender back at the club next season, as they still have full belief in the talent of Bella-Kotchap, but they would be reluctant to do a permanent deal, which is probably down to his injury history.

Of course, a lot will depend on whether Southampton win promotion back to the Premier League, with Russell Martin’s side hoping to finish in the top two.

If they do, there’s every chance Bella-Kotchap will come back into the fold at St. Mary’s, with his recovery pace and technical ability making him an ideal fit for Russell Martin’s approach.

Yet, failure to go up means it’s almost inevitable that he will depart, whether it’s on a permanent basis or another loan.

Bella-Kotchap has a deal with Southampton that runs until the summer of 2026, so they will be under no pressure to sell unless they get a suitable offer.

Armel Bella-Kotchap needs to get his career going

It feels like a critical period is coming up for Bella-Kotchap, as he is clearly a very talented player, but he needs to be playing week in, week out to start fulfilling his potential.

Obviously, it’s not his fault that he has suffered injuries with PSV, but it has stalled his progress, which was coming on the back of a mixed year in England.

This summer is a big one for him, and whether it’s staying with Southampton or finding a new club, he needs to nail down a place in an XI and show what he can do. If he does stay fit and produce the form many think he is capable of, we are talking about a player who could be key to Germany in the years to come.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens, and there will be plenty of discussions once Saints know which league they will be in.