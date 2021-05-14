Update details Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer plans ahead of crucial summer

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is looking to strengthen the squad in ‘every department’ as he prepares for a huge summer transfer window.

The Owls were relegated to League One after a dramatic final day of the season in the Championship, but Moore, who was only appointed in March, is set to stay on as Wednesday look to bounce back immediately.

So, work has begun on the big rebuilding job that awaits, and Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has revealed that Moore has significant transfer plans in the coming weeks, although he may be looking for bargains.

“Told Darren Moore wants to strengthen every department of the team this summer. The focus will be on the free agency market and loans.”

Wednesday still haven’t made decisions on the many out-of-contract players they have at Hillsborough this summer, although the financial implications of dropping to the third tier means it will be hard for many to stay.

In Moore, the club have a manager who knows all about League One, as he joined them from Doncaster, who were pushing for promotion when he left.

The verdict

This will be welcome news for Wednesday fans, because they will want a major clear-out as too many of the current squad have underperformed and need replacing.

The fact they will be looking for loans and free agents isn’t ideal, but that won’t be too much of a surprise given the current situation.

So, it’s now down to Moore and the recruitment team to identify the right players, and despite their struggles, Wednesday are still a massive club that will appeal to potential signings.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.