Update details Preston’s transfer stance on potential deal for defender

Preston are not in talks to sign Lee Peltier, with the defender not currently on their radar.

The versatile defender was most recently at Middlesbrough, playing 21 times for Chris Wilder’s side as they just missed out on a play-off place.

With his deal expiring in the summer, Boro have already confirmed that they will not be offering the 35-year-old a new contract, so Peltier is on the lookout for a club ahead of next season. And, there had been suggestions that North End could be in for the former Cardiff City player.

However, the Lancashire Post have stated that there’s no interest in Peltier at the moment, with Ryan Lowe having more pressing issues than central defence when it comes to improving his squad.

The club are hoping Bambo Diaby will extend his stay at Deepdale having offered the player fresh terms, with the update revealing that a keeper, wing-backs and strikers are the current priorities.

It is also thought that Preston are targeting younger players this summer as Lowe looks to reshape his squad.

The verdict

This probably isn’t much of a surprise because whilst Peltier is a reliable professional who can play in various positions, you would expect North End to be after players on their way up in the game.

As well as that, the player probably wants more time to fully assess his options ahead of his next move, which will be one of his final contracts in his career.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up and what business Preston get done in the coming weeks.

