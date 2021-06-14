Update details Middlesbrough’s transfer stance on attacker who is attracting interest from Celtic

Middlesbrough did have an interest in Charlie Wyke but they have not made an offer to the striker, who will be out-of-contract at Sunderland later this month.

The 28-year-old had an outstanding season with the Black Cats as he netted 26 times, although that wasn’t enough to help the side to promotion, as they were beaten by Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final.

With his deal expiring, Sunderland knew they would face a battle to keep hold of the target man and that’s proven to be the case.

However, whilst Boro, who are desperate to bring in at least one new striker this summer, had been suggested as a potential destination, reporter Scott Wilson revealed on Twitter that no offer had been submitted to Wyke’s representatives when quizzed on the interest from the Teesside outfit.

“There was a bit of sniffing around initially – but I’m told they’ve not strengthened it up with an offer as of yet.”

Neil Warnock is expecting to oversee a very busy summer at the Riverside as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season after they fell short in the previous campaign.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This is a surprise as Wyke would’ve appeared to have been a good fit for Boro because he is a physical option up top and can lead the line well.

Plus, he has been brilliant in front of goal in the past 12 months and he certainly seems ready to make the step up to the Championship following his form for Sunderland.

But, this update suggests it’s never been too advanced with Boro and it appears Wyke will be on the move elsewhere.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.