Max Wober is happy to stay at Leeds United to try and help them back to the Premier League.

Max Wober will not push for Leeds transfer

The Austrian international only joined the Whites in January, and it was a tough first six months for the defender in England, as he was part of the squad that were relegated from the top-flight, featuring in 16 games.

However, Wober was one of few to emerge with credit with the fans, who appreciated his desire and determination, along with his ability when he played.

With the 25-year-old having starred for Salzburg prior to arriving at Elland Road, it was thought he could be on the move again this summer. Those fears were heightened by the fact Wober will hope to play for his country at Euro 2024, so playing at the highest level is obviously beneficial to his chances of making their team for the tournament in Germany.

Wober is on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027 with Leeds, so the club were never going to be forced to sell the player they bought for around £10m on the cheap.

Yet, it appears that won’t be an issue at all, as Leeds Live have revealed how the former Sevilla man is ready to play a key role for new boss Daniel Farke next season.

“The Austrian was commanding and as impressive as he could be in a defence which was badly malfunctioning around him last term. Wober is understood to have made it clear he wants to play on in the second tier and assuming unforeseen interest does not materialise, he will be a strong candidate for starting regularly in the Championship.”

Will Max Wober be a key player for Daniel Farke?

This is obviously very good news for Leeds, as Wober looked a competent player in the Premier League, and he had joined a side that were struggling and lacking in confidence. So, that would indicate he could thrive in the second tier.

Plus, he has qualities that should appeal to Farke, as he is capable of playing out from the back, and he has shown a willingness to defend on the front foot, qualities which convinced Leeds to splash out on the player in the winter window.

With Liam Cooper another left-sided defender, it’s by no means certain that Wober will get in the team, but unfortunately for Cooper, he has struggled with fitness issues over the years, so Farke won’t be pinning all his hopes on the Scotland international.

Like the rest of the group, Wober will need to impress the new head coach over pre-season, as he looks to earn a place in the XI for the opener against Cardiff City on August 6.

With Robin Koch having joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, and Diego Llorente poised to return to Roma, it remains to be seen whether Farke goes in the market for a new centre-back before the transfer deadline, which is in around seven weeks time.