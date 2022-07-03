Update details long-term plan for Derby County following takeover

David Clowes is expected to seek outside investment to help Derby County in the years to come.

The businessman, who is a lifelong fan of the Rams, is the man who has saved the club after finalising his takeover deal on Friday night after a lengthy process.

That was the news that Derby fans had been waiting for and Clowes has wasted no time in strengthening the squad, with three new additions confirmed over the weekend.

However, in the future, Clowes may no longer be running the club, as the Athletic gave an insight into his plans.

“This is a very personal investment but there is an understanding Clowes, if only in the long-term, would prefer to share the burden. Running football clubs is an expensive business and it’s part of the reason it took so long for Clowes to come to the table. An eventual search for outside investment is expected.”

The new owner is set to have a big decision to make straight away as he needs to decide whether to give Liam Rosenior the job on a permanent basis, with the new season starting at the end of the month.

The verdict

In truth, this probably isn’t a surprise. Clowes doesn’t have the ridiculous wealth of some owners out there and he is not someone that seeks the attention or publicity that comes with owning a big club.

So, further down the line it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did sell the club, whether that’s a minority or majority stake.

For now though, that doesn’t really matter for Derby fans as Clowes is the man who has rescued the club when they needed it most and they will be looking forward to the journey under their fellow supporter.

