Update details Leeds United’s transfer stance as EFL clubs target 21-y/o

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is still unsure whether to sanction a loan move for Tyler Roberts this month, as a host of Championship clubs step up their interest in the forward.

The Welsh international featured in 23 games as the Whites won the Championship in style last year, but he has found game time harder to come by in the top-flight following the arrival of Rodrigo.

Roberts has made just two brief substitute appearances for Leeds in the past two months, and he wasn’t in the squad as they lost to Tottenham in the Premier League last time out.

Therefore, a host of clubs in the second tier want to bring the 21-year-old in, with reports claiming Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Bournemouth are all interested.

However, Football Insider have revealed that Bielsa, who will have the final call on the transfer, is ‘torn’ over whether to let Roberts go.

They add that the Argentinian is a fan of the versatility the player has, which could be key if the Yorkshire side were to suffer any injuries.

The verdict

This is a big decision for Bielsa, as whilst he appreciates what Roberts can offer, he will know that regular game time is best for the development of the attacker.

Ultimately, he has to make a decision that is in the best interest of Leeds United, and it may depend on whether they can bring in someone else themselves, or promote someone from the U23s.

There’s no rush for Leeds to make a call, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.