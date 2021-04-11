Update details Huddersfield’s position as they’re linked with move for Rangers transfer target

Huddersfield Town will be in the market for new centre-backs in the summer, but they are not currently monitoring Dijon’s Senou Coulibaly.

It had been reported in France that the Terriers were ready to rival Rangers to sign the 26-year-old, who could leave the Ligue 1 outfit if they are relegated this season, which is inevitable with the team cut adrift at the bottom.

However, Yorkshire Live have cooled talk that Coulibaly could join Carlos Corberan’s side, as they claim that he isn’t actually a target.

Whilst they admit that defensive additions are inevitable, with Christopher Schindler, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman and Richard Keogh all out of contract in the summer, they state there is no interest in the Frenchman.

Despite Dijon’s struggles, Coulibaly has impressed at times this season, with the defender known for his athleticism and pace.

Corberan is sure to have one eye on the summer recruitment already, as Huddersfield will require a major shake-up. His immediate priority will be ensuring the side pick up the few more points that are needed to ensure they stay in the Championship.

The verdict

It seems as though Coulibaly will be on the move in the summer, and he would’ve been a decent signing for Huddersfield on paper, particularly if they managed to get him ahead of Rangers.

But, this update is pretty emphatic, with the player not somebody that the recruitment team are looking at right now.

Nevertheless, at least two or three centre-backs will come through the door in the summer and it will be interesting to see who they are.

