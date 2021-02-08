Update details Harry Redknapp’s involvement with Bournemouth amid recent claims

Harry Redknapp does not have an official role at Bournemouth, although interim boss Jonathan Woodgate is leaning on his former boss for advice.

It has been a remarkable week or so for Woodgate, as he was named as the Cherries first-team coach to replace Graeme Jones, but Jason Tindall was then sacked just days later.

As a result, the ex-Real Madrid man has been handed the head coach role on a temporary basis, and he was in charge as the team beat Birmingham City 3-2 over the weekend.

And, it was revealed today that Redknapp, who managed Bournemouth earlier in his managerial career, had been ‘drafted in’ to help Woodgate.

But, reporter Kris Temple has provided further details on that, stating that whilst Redknapp has watched training, there is no role for the 73-year-old.

“Harry Redknapp #AFCB story: something & nothing. On the end of a phone to Woodgate, as many football figures will be to many managers every day. Visited training. No role at the club.”

Woodgate is continuing to lead the team for this weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest as the hierarchy search for Tindall’s permanent successor.

The verdict

It would be surprising if Bournemouth gave Redknapp an official role considering they don’t have a manager, so this does clear things up.

As Temple says, it’s the sort of things that managers do up and down the country. He is simply talking to an experienced figure that he knows very well, and someone who can give him advice.

So, there’s nothing much in this, and Woodgate is right to speak to former managers as he has been put in a tough situation.

