Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to sign Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia this month and are assessing other options due to the potential £40 million price tag.

Despite interest in the summer window, the 24-year-old stayed at Carrow Road has been instrumental in the Canaries’ strong start to life back in the Championship – scoring seven times and adding seven assists.

Reports last month indicated that Buendia was on the Gunners’ transfer shortlist but with the transfer market now open it seems a deal is doubtful.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are unlikely to move for him this month with a potential £40 million price tag meaning he may be out of reach in January.

It seems the north London club are assessing short-term options, with Real Madrid’s Isco, PSG’s Julian Draxler, and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt all linked.

It is understood that Arsenal’s January business may be dependant on who they can get off the wage bill.

Keeping hold of Buendia would surely be a huge boost for Norwich’s hopes of securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side are four points clear at the top of the Championship.

The ultimate 2021 Norwich City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 1. What was the score when Norwich last beat rivals Ipswich Town? 2-0 2-1 3-0 3-1

The Verdict

This fresh twist will surely be music to the ears of Norwich fans, who have been reminded of Buendia’s quality through the first half of the season.

The attacker still has three and a half years left on his current deal with the Canaries, which explains why they can be so strong in their valuation of him.

He could have been just the addition that Arsenal need to make, adding some creative spark in midfield, but at around £40 million, it’s hard to see them doing this deal in January.