Update details financial situation as Arsenal weigh up swoop for EFL star

Arsenal would not have to pay £40m to land Emi Buendia from Norwich City, although agreeing a fee with the Championship leaders remains problematic.

The former Getafe man has been arguably the outstanding player in the Championship this season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists to help Daniel Farke’s men to the top.

However, a major worry for the Canaries is whether they can keep hold of Buendia, with the Gunners having been regularly linked with him in the past few weeks.

It has been suggested that £40m would be needed to convince the Norfolk outfit to sell their prized asset this month, a fee Arsenal are unlikely to get to.

But, a fresh update has indicated it wouldn’t be such a sum to do a deal, although they stress the two clubs remain apart on their valuation for now.

“Reports have suggested that a fee of up to £40m has been quoted, and while football.london understands that these are wide of the mark, the 24-year-old is unlikely to come cheap.”

Buendia is sure to be involved as Norwich travel to take on Cardiff City this weekend.

The verdict

This is an interesting update, as it shows there could be room for negotiations if the two clubs do get in to advanced talks about the player.

From Norwich’s perspective, it’s right that he won’t come cheap, as he is crucial to their hopes of promotion, which is obviously worth much more than £30-40m!

Ultimately, it’s hard to see this deal going through this month because of Buendia’s importance to the Canaries, but money talks in football, so we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.