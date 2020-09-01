Update details Brentford’s difficulties at securing attacking target

Brentford appear to be looking elsewhere after struggling to agree a fee with Amiens for forward Saman Ghoddos.

Failure to win promotion to the Premier League has left the Bees in a difficult position when it comes to retaining their best players from last season, with top scorer Ollie Watkins and the talented Said Benrahma attracting a lot of interest.

With their departures feeling inevitable at some point, the Londoners are looking to secure replacements before sanctioning their sale and they welcomed Ivan Toney to the club yesterday.

However, further additions will be needed and it had been suggested that Ghoddos could join from the Ligue 2 outfit.

That seems unlikely now though, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealing that Brentford have failed to agree a deal with Amiens and he also confirmed that they have an interest in German forward Robin Hack.

Of course, that could change in the coming weeks, particularly if Watkins and Benrahma bring in big fees but it appears nothing is imminent with Ghoddos.

The verdict

This is a shame for Brentford fans as Ghoddos is a player that has been tracked by the club for some time and he clearly has a lot of ability.

But, the recruitment team have to be trusted given their record and they will have a valuation of a player that they won’t go above.

So, if an agreement can’t be reached with Amiens it’s simply a case of moving on and identifying another target.

