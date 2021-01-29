Update details Aston Villa’s position as Championship clubs chase striker

Aston Villa are unlikely to sanction a loan move for Keinan Davis before the transfer window shuts, despite the Championship interest in the striker.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just five league appearances this season, all from the bench, with summer signing Ollie Watkins enjoying a fine individual campaign.

Despite that lack of game time, Davis is actually Dean Smith’s second choice striker, and with the Villa boss admitting that any more incomings are unlikely at Villa Park, it means the youngster won’t be allowed to leave.

That’s according to reporter Nick Mashiter, who confirmed that Stoke, Swansea, Bournemouth, Derby and Preston had all been monitoring the target man ahead of a potential deal, although he did stress these things can change quickly in football.

This news will be a blow to those clubs mentioned, particularly the Rams who are desperate for a new attacker before the window closes.

Boss Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he wants new signings secured in the coming days, as he looks to keep Derby in the Championship.

The verdict

This is a shame for the Championship clubs, but you can totally understand Villa’s stance, because if Watkins picked up an injury they would be in a difficult position.

As for Davis, he would probably want to move as well in order to get minutes, and playing regularly in the Championship would be ideal for his development.

But, it’s not to be, and those clubs on the lookout for a striker will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

