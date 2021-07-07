Update detailed on West Brom’s pursuit of Sheffield United player

West Bromwich Albion’s pursuit of Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan is still ongoing, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

New Baggies boss Valerien Ismael took charge late last month and has already added Alex Mowatt, his former captain at Barnsley, to his squad at the Hawthorns.

It seems Ismael is keen to bolster his new backline as well with Bryan linked with a move to the West Midlands club.

The 24-year-old is out of contract with the Blades this summer but has been offered new terms by the Bramall Lane outfit, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic urging him to make a final decision.

It seems he could still end up at the Hawthorns this summer as, according to Nixon, Albion’s pursuit of the centre-back is ongoing.

Fulham and Swansea City are also said to be interested but reports have indicated that joining the Baggies could appeal to him most.

Bryan saw limited opportunities through his first few seasons with United, having joined from Manchester City in 2018, but capitalised on injuries and became a regular fixture in the side late last term.

How well do you know West Brom’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball

The Verdict

Given his contract status, you’d imagine we may see the end of the Bryan saga at some point soon and things seem to be pointing towards a move to Albion.

The defender impressed late last term in a Blades side that were struggling and could be a really useful addition – particularly given he’s comfortable playing in a back three.

Landing both Mowatt and Bryan on free transfers would represent an excellent start to life as Baggies boss for Ismael and with their pursuit of the latter ongoing it seems that could happen.