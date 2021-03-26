Update detailed on talks between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds target

Talks between Sheffield Wednesday and in-demand defender Osaze Urhoghide are ongoing, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Owls side since the turn of the year but is out of contract in the summer and it looks as though he will not be short of suitors then.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Watford have been linked with the defender, while European clubs are also understood to be keen.

Yorkshire Live has revealed that talks between Wednesday and Urhoghide are ongoing despite the interest from elsewhere.

It is understood, however, that he is in no rush to make a decision concerning his future and that the situation is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the season – when the Owls know which division they will be playing in next term.

Darren Moore’s side are battling for Championship survival at the moment and currently sit in the drop zone, six points adrift of safety.

Urhoghide, who has missed just two league games since the end of January, looks set to be important to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The 20-year-old left Luton Town to join the Yorkshire club on a free transfer in 2019 and after making four appearances in his debut season with the Owls, has broken through properly over the last few months.

19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False

The Verdict

While it doesn’t seem as if this situation is going to be sorted before the end of the season, this is certainly good news for Wednesday.

Urhoghide remains in talks with the Owls, indicating that he feels staying on at Hillsborough is a real possibility.

Given the interest in him, you feel Wednesday’s survival will be central to their hopes of keeping the defender.