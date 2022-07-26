Update detailed on potential West Brom, Preston summer deal

West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End remain apart on the structure of a potential deal for Baggies attacker Callum Robinson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports indicated earlier in the summer that Robinson was one of the players that could leave The Hawthorns in the current window and Preston boss Ryan Lowe has made it no secret that he is interested in signing the 27-year-old if the terms are right.

Lowe and Albion manager Steve Bruce have exchanged comments about the attacker via the press in recent weeks but there does not appear to have been any concrete movement toward a deal.

Now, Nixon has provided an update on Robinson’s situation – claiming that the two Championship clubs remain apart concerning the structure of a potential transfer.

It is said that West Brom are open to selling the Republic of Ireland international but that Preston are looking for a loan deal.

Were Robinson to join the North West club this summer it would be his fourth spell at Deepdale – having joined twice on loan from Aston Villa before signing permanently in July 2016.

The Verdict

It seems the two clubs’ stances remain an obstacle to any deal at this point, with the Baggies keen to sell Robinson but North End only looking for a loan move.

Even without his impressive history with the club, the 27-year-old would be a fantastic signing for Preston as they look to add some more quality to their squad but the finances of a potential move have always looked like an issue.

West Brom will want to be properly compensated to let the attacker leave – not least because he’s got three years still left on his contract.

You wonder whether their stance could weaken were they to sign a new forward in the coming weeks.