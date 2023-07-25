Highlights Middlesbrough's summer transfer business is not yet complete, as they are still searching for a couple of good signings.

The team has already made several signings, showing their support for manager Michael Carrick in his first permanent role.

Boro may need to be patient as they seek to finalize more deals before the transfer window closes, with replacements for loan stars Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer likely a priority.

Middlesbrough's summer transfer business is reportedly not done yet but the North East club may have to be patient as they search for the right deals.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed that the Teessiders are still "looking for a couple of good ones" despite already being busy in the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough 2023/24 summer transfers

Boro are preparing for another Championship promotion push after losing to Coventry City in the play-offs last season.

The turnaround since Michael Carrick took charge in October has been remarkable - with the team languishing near the bottom of the table before his arrival - and there is optimism they can go one better in his first full season at the helm.

The North East club have certainly thrown their backing behind the former England and Manchester United player in what is his first permanent role in management.

After a slow start to the summer, the last few weeks have seen Boro sign seven players - winger Alex Gilbert (Brentford, free transfer), goalkeeper Tom Glover (Melbourne City, free transfer), forward Sam Silvera (Central Coast Mariners, permanent deal), defender Rav van den Berg (PEC Zwolle, permanent deal), attacker Morgan Rogers (Manchester City, permanent deal), goalkeeper Seny Dieng (QPR, permanent deal), and goalkeeper Jamie Jones (Wigan Athletic, free transfer) - as well as holding onto the likes of Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney.

It seems that Carrick, Kieran Scott, and co. aren't done quite yet either.

The window doesn't close until the 1st of September and, according to Nixon, Boro are hoping to get a few more deals done before that point.

In an update on the North East club's plans, he has reported that they're "looking for a couple of good ones" but has warned that they "may have to be patient".

It's likely that replacements for two of their 2022/23 loan stars - Wolves left-back Ryan Giles and Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer - will be high on their list of priorities.

Boro were linked with a move for Giles but recent reports have indicated he could be set to join newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town while it's been made no secret that they'd be interested in re-signing Archer too but Villa's stance on letting him leave is unclear.

Michael Carrick on Middlesbrough's summer transfer business

Speaking to Teesside Live after last Wednesday evening's friendly against Rotherham United, Carrick revealed his thoughts on the summer spending and hinted that there could be more movement.

He said: "I'm quite happy. I think we've got a really good squad. We've added to the squad very well. As you can see tonight, the boys all showed in glimpses what they're capable of.

"Listen, of course we're looking to improve the squad all the time, I said that in January and I'll say it again now. We're looking to try and improve the squad. Whether it's before the start of the season or before the window closes, we're looking and the work never stops."

Boro get their 2023/24 Championship season underway on Saturday 5th of August when they host Millwall, who will have top six aspirations of their own this season, at the Riverside.