Update detailed concerning Leeds United’s January pursuit of Blackburn player

Leeds United are not considering signing in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this month, according to David Anderson from The Mirror.

The 22-year-old has caught fire in 2021/22, scoring 20 times in 25 Championship appearances and helping Blackburn challenge for automatic promotion.

Brereton Diaz’s hot form has drawn links away from Ewood Park in the current window, with Leeds, West Ham United, and Wolves all keen but the North West club thought to want more than £30 million for him.

It doesn’t seem as though the Chilean will be making the across the Pennines to Elland Road in January, with Anderson reporting that the striker is not being considered by the Whites this month.

Leeds are understood to be keen to sign one or possibly two midfielders in the current window, with three or four targets identified.

Even if he remains at Rovers beyond the end of the month, Brereton Diaz will likely be the subject of speculation again in the summer.

The Chile international’s current contract runs out at the end of June 2022, though the Championship club do have a 12-month option that will likely be triggered if new terms cannot be agreed upon.

The Verdict

The Whites are one of a host of clubs to have been linked with Brereton Diaz both ahead of and during the January window but it seems he’s not someone they’ll be signing this month.

Given Joe Gelhardt’s impressive form since being handed a chance at first team level and with Patrick Bamford expected to return soon, the 22-year-old does not seem a top priority and it makes sense that they’ll look to add reinforcements in central midfield.

That’s a boost for Blackburn, who will want to keep hold of him as he’s key to their promotion hopes.

However, it does also make things easier for West Ham, Wolves, and any of the other clubs still interested.

Rovers are not out of the woods just yet as we’ve still got more the majority of the January window to come.