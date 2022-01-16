Update delivered on Andy Carroll’s Reading FC future amid Burnley interest

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic’s believes there is a desire from Andy Carroll to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking to Berkshire Live after yesterday’s loss against Middlesbrough.

The 33-year-old has been an integral part of the Royals’ first team since his arrival at the club in mid-November, with the second-tier side playing a more direct brand of football and the forward providing that aerial presence to provide them with an outlet.

He managed to get himself on the scoresheet once again yesterday afternoon, heading home Tom Dele-Bashiru’s cross to put the Berkshire outfit 1-0 up at the Riverside.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for his side as they fell to a 2-1 defeat – but the loss of the former England international may prove to be just as much of a blow – with his short-term contract expiring following the match in Teesside.

Premier League side Burnley were reported to be weighing up a move for the 33-year-old with their former main striker Chris Wood exiting Turf Moor for Newcastle United earlier this week.

However, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon believes the Clarets have other players ahead of him on their transfer wishlist at this stage – and Reading boss Paunovic is confident of retaining his star man.

The Serbian said: “I don’t expect that (Boro to be his last game) but it’s a technical issue as his contract expires today. It doesn’t mean he will leave.

“But in the time he has been with us will definitely give him opportunities and in my conversation with him, I only felt there is a desire from him to remain with us.

“But this is football and an opportunity for him. Hopefully he stays and the sooner the better.”

The Verdict:

A lot of the second-tier side’s fans are resigned to losing him after seeing the ex-England man show his class – and it’s clear he still has the technical ability to ply his trade in the Premier League.

In the end though, whether he remains at the Select Car Leasing Stadium or not may depend on whether Burnley decide to follow up their initial interest because if they don’t, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Royals retain him for the remainder of the campaign.

They aren’t exactly doing themselves any favours in terms of making a potential stay an exciting prospect, with turmoil both on and off the pitch continuing to engulf the club and Paunovic’s side in real danger of facing the drop.

Carroll may see this as the perfect opportunity to shine though – and could make himself an icon at the club if he can guide them to safety – something he has the ability to do with his skillset.

Lucas Joao is also returning though, so it would be interesting to see whether the Serbian opts to play two up top to freshen things up, potentially helping the club to score their way to safety.