Update confirms Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance after free agent speculation

Sheffield Wednesday will not be signing Ravel Morrison, or any other free agent, as the deadline to register players passed.

The midfielder had been on trial with the Owls last week, as Darren Moore mulled over whether to offer the former Manchester United man a short-term deal with the club.

Whilst no official confirmation came either way, Morrison is not believed to be training with the Championship strugglers now, and the Sheffield Star stated that no deal was put to the player.

As well as that, they revealed that the deadline to register players with the Football League has now passed, so that rules out the possibility of Wednesday revisiting a deal for Morrison.

The Yorkshire outfit had also been linked with a move for Danny Simpson before he joined Bristol City, so the free agent market appeared to be one that Moore was looking at, but he has now opted to go with what he’s got.

The Owls, who are six points from safety in the Championship relegation zone, are back in action when they take on high-flying Watford on Good Friday.

The verdict

It seemed apparent that Wednesday weren’t going to sign Morrison last week as the talk surrounding him went quiet.

Clearly, Moore has made that decision after assessing the player up close in training, so you have to back the boss when it comes to this decision.

With the deadline passing, the ex-Doncaster chief knows he has to work with what he’s got, and he will be demanding more performances like the one at Barnsley last time out as Wednesday look to pull off a minor miracle by staying in the Championship.

