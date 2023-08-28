Highlights Leeds United have missed out on Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil from KRC Genk despite their initial interest in signing him.

Paintsil has been successful during his time at Genk, scoring 32 goals and registering 25 assists, and had expressed his preference to join Leeds over Southampton.

Leeds had made an offer worth €10 million to sign Paintsil, but they are now considering withdrawing their offer as they believe Genk have changed their valuation for the player. Leeds should focus on other priorities in the transfer window, such as addressing central-midfield and full-back positions.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

Born in Ghana, Paintsil first spell of European football came during the 2017/18 season, when he scored ten goals in 25 games during a loan spell with Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The attacker then joined Genk in the summer of 2018, and has since scored 32 goals and registered 25 assists in 143 games for the Belgian side. During that time, Paintsil also had a loan spell with Ankaragucu in Turkey, where he found the net 11 times in 33 games.

The versatile forward can play as a winger on either flank or has occasionally been deployed as a striker. The 25-year-old has five caps for his country.

What's the latest interest in Paintsil from Southampton and Leeds?

According to an initial report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (22/08, 16:49), Leeds are interested in the Ghana international as one of several attacking targets the club are looking at ahead of the transfer deadline.

Other reports have also suggested that Southampton are interested in the 25-year-old, and could even be involved in a swap deal that would see Paul Onuachu return to Genk after struggling since joining the Saints back in January, with Paintsil taking his place in Russell Martin's side.

However, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Paintsil had told the Belgium club that his preference would be to leave and join Leeds ahead of Southampton in what remains of this transfer window.

It was then reported by The Athletic, that Leeds had stepped up their interest in striking a deal for Paintsil and were proposing a fee for the player. The Whites are said to have made an offer worth €10 million (£8.5 million) to sign Paintsil from Genk.

But there was then a further twist in this transfer, as according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Leeds were considering withdrawing their offer. He stated the club felt they have made a good offer, but they believed Genk had “moved the goalposts” on their valuation for the wide attacker.

What's the latest on Paintsil's move from Genk to Leeds? Is it still a possibility?

Further updates from Phil Hay on his live blog for The Athletic prior to Leeds' Saturday fixture with Ipswich Town, suggested that neither deal for Paintsil nor Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri was dead despite the overnight reports.

He wrote: "Leeds have bids on the table for Nadiem Amiri at Bayer Leverkusen and Joseph Paintsil at Genk. There are conflicting reports about them but our understanding as of yesterday evening was that Leeds don't think either bid is dead."

As we head into the final days of the summer transfer window, though, he added a lot can change in a short space of time: "It's fast moving at this stage of the window though."

However, it appears as though a deal is now off, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri announcing that the player has committed his immediate future to Genk and will be staying put this window:

How big of a blow is missing out on Paintsil for Leeds?

This one felt like an unnecessary signing for the Whites, given their wealth of depth in wide areas.

Paintsil would be competing with Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Ian Poveda, and potentially Georginio Rutter for a starting position in his favoured role.

There are other higher priorities for Leeds now that Sinisterra and Gnonto appear to be staying, and the funds they were to use for Paintsil can be placed elsewhere.

The West Yorkshire outfit need to address central-midfield and full-back before the deadline, above all else.