Update clarifies Steve Cooper’s chances of landing Crystal Palace vacancy

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is not one of the top contenders for the Crystal Palace job as it stands.

Would think he’s third or fourth choice currently https://t.co/JPVIN6tPlK — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 3, 2021

The Eagles are on the lookout for a successor to Roy Hodgson and the former England youth chief has been linked with the vacancy for some time. So, when the Swans failed to win promotion to the Premier League, the chances of the move happening seemed to increase.

Since then, it has been claimed that Cooper has been interviewed twice for the role, but reporter Alan Nixon has given an update on the situation, as he claimed Cooper would be ‘third or fourth choice currently’.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the favourite to take over at Selhurst Park, although Palace’s pursuit of the former Wolves head coach has been complicated by the fact that he is also attracting attention from Everton.

So, the picture should become clearer in the coming days, as the Premier League sides look to make some firm decisions.

Cooper did not give any indication that he wanted to leave when speaking after the play-off final defeat.

The verdict

Swansea fans will have been keeping tabs on this situation and this shows Cooper is a contender, even if others are preferred.

The prospect of joining Palace is going to appeal to Cooper as it would be his first crack at the Premier League, but he will also recognise that he has a very good job with Swansea.

Ultimately, the club just need to know where they stand, so they will want Palace to make a decision quickly, although the board should have contingency plans in place if the Eagles do have to work their way down their list of candidates.

