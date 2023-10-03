Highlights Ryan Lowe is not a target for Rangers as they search for Michael Beale's successor, which is a relief for Preston.

Lowe is highly-rated in the Football League and has impressed with Plymouth and now Preston, currently third in the table.

Lowe has expressed his commitment to Preston and is focused on his job, despite being linked with the Rangers position.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is not a target for Rangers as they continue their search for Michael Beale’s successor.

Ryan Lowe not on Rangers’ radar

The 45-year-old is emerging as a highly-rated boss in the Football League, having originally impressed at Bury before doing a fine job with Plymouth which saw him make the move to the Championship with Preston.

He has done well at Deepdale as well, with North End currently third in the table, despite having a budget that is dwarfed by many of the big hitters in the league.

Therefore, it was perhaps no surprise when it was claimed he was someone Rangers are looking at as they seek a replacement for Beale, who was sacked by Rangers after a defeat to Aberdeen over the weekend.

However, it has now been stated by Herald and Times Sport that Lowe is not a target for the Glasgow outfit.

That will obviously be a major relief for Preston, who are back in action at league leaders Leicester City tonight, as they look to close the gap on the Foxes.

What has Ryan Lowe said about the Rangers job?

The former striker was very diplomatic when he was quizzed on the vacancy at Ibrox, but he made it clear that he is enjoying his time at Deepdale, and isn’t actively looking to leave, although he was complimentary to Rangers.

“I was aware of it this morning actually on the way in, my lad told me. Again, I don't do social media, I don't know. But, I think I've been linked with many jobs since I've been a manager,” he told the Scottish Sun.

“I think, when your team is doing well, and you're doing well, you're obviously going to get linked. But, I am the Preston North End manager, and it's a privilege to manage this football club, working with Peter Ridsdale and the Hemmings family.

“Whether it is true or it's not true, I don't know. But, as far as I'm concerned, this football club and the fans have stuck by me. We went through a tough time last season, and you only have to look at what we are doing now.

“I think I will probably be one of 20 or 30 people to be linked with a fantastic opportunity to manage someone like Rangers Football Club. But, my sole importance is Preston North End and there will probably be another manager linked with it this afternoon, tomorrow and whenever. For us, it is just the work we are doing.

“We are just doing our job and ultimately, when you are doing a decent enough job you are always going to get linked with other clubs. I am probably just one of 25 or 30 names, so it's nothing to me. My sole focus is PNE.”

What next for Preston?

This is great news for Preston, as Lowe is working wonders at the club, and it would have been a major problem if he had left for Rangers.

On paper, he would appear to be the type of manager that Rangers should target, but you can understand why they may want a boss with more experience considering they took Beale from the Championship, and it didn’t work out at all.

It’s good for Preston that this talk has ended very quickly, and you can be sure that Lowe is only focused on football, and he will be desperate for his team to bounce back after the surprise 4-0 loss to West Brom on Saturday.