Update clarifies Nottingham Forest’s stance after transfer link to 5-goal attacker

Nottingham Forest are not interested in Chuba Akpom, despite reports suggesting the Middlesbrough striker was a player Chris Hughton has been monitoring.

The Reds are set for a busy summer as the experienced boss looks to reshape his squad to push for promotion next season, and bringing in a new number nine will be a priority with Glenn Murray poised to leave after his short-term deal expires.

And, the Northern Echo had claimed that Akpom is a target, with the former Arsenal attacker allowed to leave Boro after an underwhelming season where he managed just five league goals in 38 appearances.

However, Nottinghamshire Live have revealed that the 25-year-old is not someone Forest want to bring in.

Newly-promoted Hull City had also been linked with Akpom, who cost Neil Warnock’s side around £2.5m when they brought him back to English football from Greek outfit PAOK.

It has been stated that Boro would be looking to recoup that fee for the player when they try to move him on in the summer.

The verdict

This is probably a relief for most Forest fans, as the reality is that Akpom would be an uninspiring signing when you look at his record this season.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have qualities, but with Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban already at the club, any new recruit needs to be a clear upgrade on the two.

It seems inevitable that Akpom will move on this summer though, and it will be interesting to see who Forest do manage to bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.