Update clarifies Nottingham Forest’s position over potential transfer move for 10-goal striker

Nottingham Forest will not be pursuing a move for Reading’s Lucas Joao in the summer transfer window.

The striker, who scored ten goals in 24 games last season, is expected to be on the move in the coming weeks as he approaches the final year of his contract with the Royals.

And, it had been suggested that he could link up with the Reds, with Steve Cooper keen to add more firepower for Forest’s return to the top-flight.

However, journalist Will Unwin has cooled talk that Joao will move to the City Ground after sharing an update on the striker today.

“Nothing in Lucas João to Nottingham Forest talk.”

Despite that, it does seem inevitable that the Royals will choose to cash in on the former Sheffield Wednesday man as they seek to get a fee to help their financial situation.

Forest are also sure to bring in a new number nine, with Keinan Davis an option after playing a starring role on loan from Aston Villa to help the side to promotion.

The verdict

Joao would have been a decent signing for Forest because his goal record over the past few years is impressive, particularly for a Reading side that have struggled.

But, you can understand why Cooper may want a more proven option as it’s such a key position for a newly-promoted side and he will need at least one striker through the door.

You would still expect Joao to leave and it will be interesting to see where he ends up before the deadline passes later this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.