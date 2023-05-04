Derby County are not liable to ‘pay a penny’ as Quantuma, the company that dealt with their administration, seek another £350,000 in fees.

What is Derby County’s financial situation?

It’s well known that the Rams have had their issues over the years, which stemmed from the way they were run under former owner Mel Morris.

He had taken risks that the club would win promotion under his ownership, so when that didn’t happen, Derby were left in a precarious position. They had breached several EFL rules and were hit with a points deduction that ultimately contributed to their relegation to League One.

Derby also entered administration, and it took nine months before businessman David Clowes rescued the club, after several failed takeover attempts that had left the East Midlands outfit on the brink.

Fans had thought they’d left those major problems behind, so it was a concern to some when it was revealed that Quantuma, the former administrators, were looking for £350,000 in fees.

However, Derbyshire Live have revealed that this is no longer a concern to Derby.

“When David Clowes bought Derby out of administration last July, he bought the assets of the old Derby and did not inherit its liabilities. It means he will not be liable to pay a penny. Insolvency experts have told DerbyshireLive that it would be "odd" for a third party to be responsible for administration fees if creditor approval is being requested.”

Derby can look ahead to a bright future

It really was a tough few years for Derby County, but this season has been a positive for the club as they look to bounce back to where they were. Of course, it’s going to take time, but the new owner has given them a clean slate, and he has done all he can to back Paul Warne, who has done a good job since he arrived at Pride Park.

With financial matters, you can understand if fans are sceptical after what went on in the past, but this is clearly not something for them to worry about, and the only focus for all connected to the club will be to finish the job this season in terms of promotion.

So, it’s all about getting a result at Hillsborough on Sunday, to ensure Derby are in the play-offs, but, even if they fall short this season, they can look to a brighter future with the current regime.