Sabri Lamouchi could come into the thinking of Sheffield Wednesday as they search for Xisco Munoz’s replacement.

Sheffield Wednesday search for new boss

It has been a hectic summer for the Owls, as promotion winning manager Darren Moore left, with owner Dejphon Chansiri bringing in ex-Watford chief Munoz as his successor.

And, it’s fair to say that was a disastrous move, with Wednesday enduring a torrid start to the campaign, picking up just two points from ten games, meaning they are bottom of the table.

The away end were calling for Munoz to leave as they lost at West Brom in the week, and they got their wish, with the decision announced on Wednesday.

U21 boss Neil Thompson is leading the team for the massive weekend fixture against Huddersfield, with a permanent appointment expected over the international break.

Unsurprisingly, a few names have been linked with the vacancy in the past day or two, with Nathan Jones and Steve Evans thought to be in the frame.

Yet, journalist Darren Witcoop has stated that Lamouchi is another who could be on the radar of the Yorkshire outfit.

“Sabri Lamouchi one to watch re the Sheffield Wednesday job. The Frenchman, who has Champ experience with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff, had been expected to return to management with Qatar SC this week. He’s just signed up with agent Pini Zahavi to seek new opportunities.”

Would Sabri Lamouchi be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

This would appear to be a very good choice for Wednesday, as Lamouchi is a proven manager at this level.

He impressed with Nottingham Forest during the 2019/20 campaign, where they just missed out on the play-offs.

However, perhaps more relevant to the Owls, he was appointed as Cardiff City manager back in January, when they were struggling towards the bottom of the Championship.

The side would stay up under his guidance though, with the Bluebirds impressing with their organisation and structure during that period.

Even though he only signed a short-term deal, it had been thought that Lamouchi would extend his stay in Wales, but a fresh agreement wasn’t reached, with Cardiff turning to Erol Bulut in what looks a smart move by the club.

Over the years, Lamouchi’s side have been known for their defensive qualities, so he could be exactly the type of manager that Wednesday need given their situation.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

As mentioned, Wednesday have a huge fixture on Saturday, as former boss Moore returns to Hillsborough with Huddersfield, with the Terriers only two points above the relegation zone.

Given their dire position, the Owls really need to close the seven-point gap to safety, and this will be seen as a great opportunity to get a first win of the campaign, even if Huddersfield will be thinking it’s also a game they should be winning.

A permanent appointment is expected during the international break which follows the Huddersfield fixture. So, the first game for the new boss could be against Watford on October 21.