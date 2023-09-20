Highlights Key Takeaways:

Nathan Jones has emerged as a ‘leading contender’ for the Huddersfield Town head coach role.

Neil Warnock to leave Huddersfield

After doing a remarkable job to keep the Terriers in the Championship last season, new owner Kevin Nagle convinced the 74-year-old to remain in charge for the current campaign.

However, the hierarchy were always planning for a long-term appointment at some point, and it was revealed at the start of the week that Warnock’s last game in charge of Huddersfield would be against Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Since then, there has been speculation about who could succeed the former Cardiff boss, and it was claimed that Darren Moore would be in line to take over.

Nathan Jones also under consideration for Huddersfield

But, it seems a move for the ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief isn’t a foregone conclusion, as TalkSPORT has stated that Jones is also in the frame, along with Moore.

“Darren Moore and Nathan Jones are among the leading contenders to replace Neil Warnock at Huddersfield.”

It seems apparent a decision will be made swiftly given Warnock could have stayed on, so you would expect an announcement ahead of the trip to Coventry City on Monday night.

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Huddersfield?

Firstly, you’d have to say that Moore would be a smart appointment, as he had done a good job with Wednesday, so most fans would surely be pleased if he lands the job.

Yet, Jones would appear to be a more exciting appointment, as he has a better CV when you look at the remarkable work he did with Luton over the years, which included helping them up the Football League - all on a limited budget.

Of course, his time at Southampton last time out would be a concern, but the fact he was given a Premier League job shows how Jones was viewed in the game last season.

Those struggles on the south coast means Jones has a point to prove, so it would be a real coup for the Terriers if they did manage to bring the 50-year-old in.

What are the expectations at Huddersfield?

The change in ownership has brought more optimism to the club, but the reality is that whoever does come in will be tasked with ensuring the club aren’t in another relegation battle this season.

There will be a long-term project that the board have in mind, which is why the likes of Jones and Moore will be attracted to the job, but there’s no doubt the short-term is about remaining in the league.

Over the course of the next two windows there will need to be changes made to the squad, as Warnock didn’t get the support he wanted in the summer, and it’s clear the group needs improving in key areas.

What next for Huddersfield?

It’s sure to be a busy few days for Huddersfield as they look to name the new boss, and then all attention will be on the Coventry game.

Even though the Sky Blues haven’t hit the heights expected so far this season, they’re still a very good side packed with quality for this level.