Update claims 50-y/o could be candidate for Portsmouth role ahead of busy summer

Kenny Jackett is ‘highly likely’ to leave Portsmouth when his contract expires in the summer, and Chris Coleman is a name on the radar of the hierarchy.

The Pompey fans are livid with how their campaign has stuttered in recent weeks, with the pressure really starting to build on Jackett.

Despite that, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed that there is no plans in place to replace the current boss before the season finishes.

However, in a conversation with presenter Jim White, they suggested work has already begun to find a replacement, with Coleman thought to be a target.

“If this job does become available, as we expect in the summer, I don’t think there’d be a shortage of options. You’ve (Jim White) obviously heard whispers that the board are doing their due diligence and looking for a replacement.

“The other name that was mentioned to me a few weeks ago, by a former Portsmouth player, was that of Chris Coleman.”

The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League outfit Hebei in 2019. Prior to that, he worked with Sunderland in the Championship, after an incredibly successful five-year spell with Wales that included reaching the Euro 2016 semi-final.

The verdict

You can understand why Portsmouth fans are frustrated with Jackett, and even though they do have a chance of winning promotion still, a summer departure does seem inevitable.

Whether Coleman is the right man to take over is open to debate, as he has a hit and miss record over the years.

Ultimately, the Pompey hierarchy won’t be able to make a decision until they know what league they are in, so we will wait to see how this plays out.

