Upbeat Stoke City player update emerges as positive start continues

Stoke City are hoping to see Tyrese Campbell step up his return to full fitness this evening when he features for the club’s U23s against Middlesbrough.

Campbell started last season in fine form for Michael O’Neill’s side, scoring six goals and registering five assists in only 16 Championship appearances.

However, the 21-year-old’s rapid progress was halted by a knee ligament injury that’s left him on the sidelines long-term.

O’Neill is hoping to welcome back the young forward before long, though, with Campbell stepping up his return to full fitness with the U23s.

The club’s official media confirm that Campbell – alongside Tashan Oakley-Boothe – will play tonight against Middlesbrough for the U23s in a bid to step up his return to the first-team fold.

In the absence of Campbell, Stoke have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Championship season.

Saturday’s comeback win over Huddersfield Town propelled O’Neill’s side up to third in the table, with the Potters posting 13 points on the board from their opening six fixtures of the season.

They take on Barnsley on Wednesday evening, before heading to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday.

The Verdict

Campbell’s return is going to be massive for Stoke when he eventually gets himself fit enough to return to the first-team on a regular basis.

U23 minutes to build up the 21-year-old’s fitness is the sensible approach after such a long time out and it’s important that Stoke don’t rush Campbell.

They’re doing well without him and know that getting him back to the peak of his powers will only increase the side’s chance of lasting the distance in the promotion race.

