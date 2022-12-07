Upbeat Hartlepool United injury update emerges

After looking at the League Two table, it’s clear to see that Hartlepool United are struggling this season, sitting bottom of the league with only 12 points. Hartlepool got handed another blow in October when their midfielder, Mouhamed Niang, was forced off due to a hamstring injury.

The injury came when Niang challenged for a loose ball during Hartlepool’s game against Swindon back in October. Just prior to the unfortunate injury blow, Niang managed to bag himself an assist and put in an impressive display.

Hartlepool’s manager, Keith Curle, has had his fair share of injury concerns this season and was actually using the central midfielder in a centre-back position.

Finding your feet at a new club can be extremely challenging, and although Niang was playing in a position that he was unfamiliar with, it seemed as though he was settling in within the Hartlepool squad.

His settled state was amplified when he explained via Hartlepool Mail: “I was probably just starting to get into my game and feel strong in each game I was coming into, and then unfortunately I had that concussion, came back, and had the hamstring injury.”

While the 23-year-old’s injury appeared to be relatively serious, it fortunately didn’t require any surgery. The Senegalese midfielder has only made three appearances since his arrival at Hartlepool from Patrick Thistle. The reason for this is Niang’s problems with injury, with a concussion injury coming in Curle’s first game in charge against Gillingham and a hamstring injury coming against Swindon Town.

Given Niang’s young age, his injury woes are unlikely to be a source of concern in the future. The 23-year-old expressed his happiness at Hartlepool by saying: “I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“It was a big step up for me, but since I’ve come, I’ve enjoyed it.”

Following this, Niang was quick to reassure Hartlepool fans: “Luckily I didn’t need surgery, so I’ll be back soon.”

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Hartlepool have had an extremely difficult start to the season, with injuries ravishing the team and points being dropped quite frequently.

Something needs to change drastically for Hartlepool to survive in League Two, and those changes could begin with the return of Niang. His quality could provide Hartlepool with that extra touch of class and help Hartlepool gain points. That is, of course, if he shines under the enormous amount of pressure surrounding Hartlepool at the moment.

Quiz: Which British club did Hartlepool United sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Brody Paterson Celtic Rangers