Upbeat Carlos Corberan verdict emerges after succeeding Steve Bruce at West Brom

It’s been a difficult season for West Brom so far with poor form earlier in the season leaving the Baggies closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

However, a turnaround in form under new manager Carlos Corberan has given the club a new lease of life following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

The former Huddersfield manager took over the reins from Bruce at The Hawthorns after he left the West Midlands club in a precarious position.

The change in manager has given everyone associated with the club newfound optimism with some even thinking a promotion push could still be a possibility given the small points gap between the Baggies and the top six.

That didn’t stop players from pointing the finger at the previous manager Bruce. Speaking to BBC Sport about the upcoming return to Championship football, BBC Radio West Midlands West Brom reporter suggested the players are much happier under Corberan.

He said: “Carlos Corberan’s impact has been impressive, with three straight wins prior to the World Cup break lifting them off the bottom of the table.

“They look organised and a lot more compact under him, and according to a number of players I’ve spoken to, Corberan’s attention to detail is forensic, which couldn’t be said about his predecessor Steve Bruce.”

The damning claims do come with optimism though, with the recent warm weather training camp being the ideal chance for Corberan to get to know his players in further detail.

The Verdict

It’s hardly surprise to see the players happier under Corberan.

With the Spaniard, they have a modern coach who is renowned for creating difficult-to-beat teams, as well as integrating the squad in a way that makes them a unit.

The key to his success at Huddersfield was creating a cohesive unit, which helps massively when you’re grinding out clean sheets and wins.

It’s not to suggest Steve Bruce is a poor manager by any means, but sometimes a manager doesn’t fit and that was certainly the case with Bruce and West Brom.