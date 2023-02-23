“Up there with the best” – Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan in awe of Man City individual despite RB Leipzig stalemate

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and captain, Barry Bannan, was one of many watching on last night as Manchester City drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig in the first-leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side had taken a first-half lead through Riyad Mahrez on 27 minutes, with City comfortably the better side and their dominance underlined by 74% possession and 94.6% passing accuracy (Opta).

Key to that was Bernardo Silva in his deep-lying midfield role with Rodri. The Portugal international finished the game with a 96% passing accuracy, having misplaced only three passes in the game (Wyscout). He also had one shot, created to shooting chances, made three progressive runs and had four touches in the penalty area.

The impact of Bernardo was not lost on Bannan watching on, with the Owls captain writing on Twitter to credit him for the opening 35 minutes: “This first 35 mins from Bernardo Silva is up there with best I’ve seen he’s a joke of a footballer 👏⚽️”

Despite City’s dominant first-half and lead, Josko Gvardiol equalised on 70 minutes in an improved Leipzig second-half. The tie is finely poised, then, for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Bannan will turn his attention back to the day job towards the end of this week, with Sheffield Wednesday heading to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, looking to maintain their position at the top of League One under Darren Moore.

The Verdict

Bernardo is a real technician and someone that Bannan, despite his age at 33, will still be learning off.

Bannan is similar to the Portuguese in the way he operates on the ball in both deep and advanced positions, helping to dictate play for his side.

The admiration is great to see.

