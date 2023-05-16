Bristol City look to be making some early moves in the transfer window to strengthen their squad for the 2023-24 Championship season with both Joe Bryan and Ross McCrorie expected to arrive at Ashton Gate this summer.

The big story though at the club will no doubt be the future of Alex Scott, who will find himself as one of the Premier League's biggest targets in the coming months.

Despite just six goal contributions in 42 Championship outings last season, Scott has gained plenty of admirers and transfer bids are expected from the top flight.

Liverpool are said to have been watching the 19-year-old recently with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham amongst the other clubs in the running too.

What has Nigel Pearson said on Alex Scott's future?

As a realist, City boss Nigel Pearson hasn't ruled out Scott departing this summer but admits it would have to take something obscene for the club to cash in on their prized asset.

"There are things that could change, if players leave that may facilitate other deals but in all honesty the way I look at it at the minute I'd rather work to the assumption that we keep all of our players in tact, the ones that we've got and that includes people like Alex Scott," Pearson told the BBC.

"They're in the building until someone comes in with a ridiculous bid and it will have to be a really good bid to take him out.

"Alex as well is very keen to continue his own development. It would be nice for us to have a crack at getting promotion next season with all our young players still here."

Should Bristol City cash in on Alex Scott?

It's an incredibly difficult position for Bristol City to be in to have an asset of such value, but he does look already talented enough to make waves in the Premier League, hence why there is so much interest.

You don't really as a Championship club want to stand in a player's way if they have the ability to make it to the very top, but Bristol City are a business as well and they will want to extract the best possible price for Scott.

One more season as a regular starter in the Championship could take his game to another level, but next summer he will have just one year left on his contract and other clubs could see that as his value going down, and by then City may lose out on a major windfall.

Behind the scenes, Pearson is probably resigned to losing Scott if such an offer comes in, but if there's re-investment following it then it won't be the end of the world.