“Until next June…” – Summer signing hands Birmingham City boost after Man United development

Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has revealed that he expects to stay at Birmingham City until the end of the 2022/23 Championship season.

The 19-year-old has looked a little raw at times but impressed for the most part since joining Blues on loan from the Premier League club in the summer.

Hannibal’s performances helped him secure a place in Tunisia’s 2022 World Cup squad but he is set to return to St Andrew’s this week after they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

His future beyond that is a little more uncertain with Manchester Evening News reporting recently that the midfielder is one of the loanees that the Red Devils are open to recalling in January.

It seems heading back to Old Trafford next month is not on Hannibal’s radar, however, as speaking to Goal, he outlined that he expects to remain part of John Eustace’s squad until the end of the season.

He said: “I am currently playing for Manchester United, and my goal is to achieve any achievement with the best team in the world, I am in Birmingham until next June, and I do my best to serve the team, and I will return to Manchester United and I do not know what is in the future”.

Birmingham are back in competitive action on Saturday as they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in their first Championship game since the World Cup break.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods? Yes No

The Verdict

This is a real boost for the Blues as it seems Hannibal is expecting to remain with them for the rest of the season.

The Tunisian midfielder is still very raw but his energy and tenacity have proven a real asset for Eustace’s side this term.

Keeping hold of him until the end of the season would be ideal and it seems that the United loanee has had no indication that won’t happen.

It’s likely to be the parent club’s decision but his stance may well influence it.