‘Unsure’, ‘Avoid’ – West Brom rivalling Rangers to signing of EFL striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly maintaining their interest in signing Charlton Athletic forward Lyle Taylor ahead of the summer transfer window according to Sky Sports.

The Baggies had previously been interested in signing the Addicks striker in the January transfer window, although a move failed to materialise at the time.

Taylor has netted 11 goals in 22 appearances this season for Lee Bowyer’s side, who currently occupy a spot in the relegation zone in the Championship.

Have these current and ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Romaine Sawyers Yes No

But Taylor won’t play a further part in this year’s campaign, with Bowyer revealing that the striker is refusing to play amid concerns over a potential injury before a move to another club at the end of this year’s campaign.

A move to West Brom could be tempting for the 30-year-old as well, with the Baggies currently sat second in the Championship table.

But would Taylor be a good addition to Slaven Bilic’s squad ahead of next season if he arrived at The Hawthorns?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

If they’re in the Premier League next season I’m unsure.

He’s been excellent for Charlton and is definitely better than a relegation scrap in the second tier but there will be question marks over his ability in the Premier League simply because he’s not been there before.

Of course, Jamie Vardy is proof a player can be a success and for free – as Taylor will be – it’s worth a roll of the dice.

The jury will be out, naturally, but I admire how he’s worked his way up so hopefully he can prove himself.

Sam Rourke:

If promoted, I’d avoid.

But if the Baggies stay down, Taylor on a free transfer is an absolute no-brainer, not just for West Brom, but any Championship side.

The former AFC Wimbledon frontman has showcased just how good he can be in the second tier this term, with him notching 11 goals for the Addicks.

Taylor comes with an array of attributes that make him such a good striker at this level – he has pace, an eye for a goal, strong aerial ability and is a team player so for someone to snap him up on a free, would be a real bargain.

There has been a bit of a striker conundrum at the Baggies this season, with the role being shared between Robson-Kanu, Zohore and Austin – and you get the feeling that the club need to stick to one main source of goals next season, and if in the Championship, Taylor could be that man.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a really shrewd bit of business from West Brom but it is far from risk-free.

Taylor has proven his quality at Championship level this term and he could be someone that thrives in the Premier League, which is where the Baggies will be hoping to be.

Striker is a problem position for Slaven Bilic looking ahead, so bringing in Taylor makes a lot of sense but his lack of Premier League experience makes it a risk.

The 30-year-old has played the majority of his career in the lower leagues and is coming off an interrupted debut season in the Championship.

I like this move as long as the Baggies can get someone more proven in the top flight alongside him.