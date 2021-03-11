‘Unsung hero’ – Sam Parkin reacts to Charlton Athletic player’s recent display in win over Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic picked up an important win in midweek, as they stayed in touch with the play-off chasing teams in League One.

The Addicks ran out 2-1 winners over struggling Northampton Town, which sees them sit eighth in the third-tier standings, with 12 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Conor Washington netted a brace in the win, which took his goal tally to nine in all competitions this season. Alex Jones netted a late consolation for the visitors, as Lee Bowyer’s side made it three matches unbeaten.

The Addicks were last beaten by Blackpool in late February, and have since picked up wins against Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town, with a goalless draw with Oxford United in between those victories.

Speaking on EFL On Quest, pundit Sam Parkin highlighted the importance of the win over Northampton Town in midweek, whilst also praising the impact of both Jason Pearce and Conor Washington in the win over the Cobblers.

“Lee Bowyer was under big pressure following the defeat to Blackpool, so I think first and foremost getting that solid foundation again was important. And Jason Pearce has been imperative, he’s come back to the fore.

“Conor Washington is an unsung hero in that team too.”

Charlton are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Shrewsbury Town, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Lee Bowyer’s side at The Valley.

Do these celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not?

1 of 16 1. Eddie Izzard True False

The Verdict:

It was an important win, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Charlton have really struggled for a positive run of results in League One this season, and it was vital that they picked up a win against Northampton Town in midweek.

With 12 matches still remaining in this year’s campaign, there is still plenty of time to mount a serious push for a top-six finish in League One.

It’s crucial that they build on this win though, otherwise the rest of the promotion-chasing teams will pull away from them in the third-tier standings this term.