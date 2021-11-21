‘Unsung hero’, ‘Immense again’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to influential display from ace in Reading draw

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were keen to praise the performance of defender Scott McKenna following the Reds’ 1-1 draw away at Reading on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to build on their 3-0 win against Preston North End before the international break. However, Forest were unable to capitalise on Phillip Zinckernagel’s early opener.

After Lewis Grabban missed a presentable chance to double the lead, Reading managed to get back on level terms and Nottingham Forest had to settle for a point.

One player that stood out for the Reds in their draw at Reading was McKenna. The defender was able to help Forest repel most of what the hosts threw their way throughout the game and he showed a lot of leadership qualities as well to ensure that they were able to at least come away with a draw.

In total, Mckenna managed to make four clearances and two interceptions as he helped make sure he cut out some of Reading’s most dangerous attacks. Whilst in possession, the defender was able to be highly effective in helping the Reds play through the thirds at times with him maintaining a 95% passing accuracy.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to praise the defender for his latest solid display and there are some who believe that he deserves more praise than he gets at times.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Proper unsung hero. Been brilliant. Worrall gets a lot of plaudits and rightly so but McKenna is more solid, consistent and better on the ball. — kev ward (@kevward3) November 20, 2021

It's nice to have another leader on the pitch one of the best signings in years — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) November 20, 2021

Colback and Mckenna were immense today, as per usual 👏 not a great 2nd half but showed fight, and the suring up of midfield and the extra defender were spot on from Cooper. Decent point if we do well on Tuesday #NFFC — Daniel (@dan_nbry) November 20, 2021

Good point. Entertaining match. Had chances to win it (Grabbs twice). Colback becoming as important to Cooper as Watson was to Lamouchi? McKenna immense again. #nffc — Rob Blackmore (@BlackmoreNFFC) November 20, 2021

Absolutely unbelievable from mckenna that, switched on and charged up the field when Worrall gave the ball away so the reading attacker was a mile offside. Goal saving decision. #NFFC — Lango (@WillLang0) November 20, 2021

Good point that… would have preferred all three but some pretty decent shifts put in today… Lolley, Colback, Zink, McKenna stand out… not the end of the world… youuuu reds! 🧡💛💪🏼 #nffc — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) November 20, 2021

Oh, last one from me….yet again….Scott McKenna an absolute UNIT — Freebs The Tree (@FreebsTheTree) November 20, 2021