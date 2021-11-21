Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Unsung hero’, ‘Immense again’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to influential display from ace in Reading draw

Published

2 hours ago

on

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were keen to praise the performance of defender Scott McKenna following the Reds’ 1-1 draw away at Reading on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to build on their 3-0 win against Preston North End before the international break. However, Forest were unable to capitalise on Phillip Zinckernagel’s early opener.

After Lewis Grabban missed a presentable chance to double the lead, Reading managed to get back on level terms and Nottingham Forest had to settle for a point.

One player that stood out for the Reds in their draw at Reading was McKenna. The defender was able to help Forest repel most of what the hosts threw their way throughout the game and he showed a lot of leadership qualities as well to ensure that they were able to at least come away with a draw.

In total, Mckenna managed to make four clearances and two interceptions as he helped make sure he cut out some of Reading’s most dangerous attacks. Whilst in possession, the defender was able to be highly effective in helping the Reds play through the thirds at times with him maintaining a 95% passing accuracy.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to praise the defender for his latest solid display and there are some who believe that he deserves more praise than he gets at times.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


