‘Unstoppable’, ‘Legend’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s exploits v Nottingham Forest

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Aleksander Mitrovic’s two goal performance in their 4-0 away thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground.

The towering Serbian striker added yet another brace to his outstanding tally in the Sky Bet Championship during the weekend just gone as he helped to lead his side to a deserved victory on Trentside.

First the frontman capitalised on a mix up in the Forest backline to tap home, before he then scored from the penalty spot after Denis Odoi had been bundled over in the box by Ryan Yates.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to react to their player’s performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the striker.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mitrovic took his goal tally to 15.

Perfect pen — Thomas (@thomasffc541) October 24, 2021

Love you mitro — Kevin🇸🇪🇸🇪 (@KJunkka) October 24, 2021

This man is ridiculous — FPL GOD 😈😱🥶🥵 (@majaballeralert) October 24, 2021

And to think Scott Parker nearly pushed him out. Guys a legend https://t.co/DNiJo1dgSW — Grant (@GrantLlewelyn) October 24, 2021

We are lucky to see the Mitro domination era. He is unstoppable.. Peak form

Can't wait for him to light up the PL next year and take #FFC to mid table #COYW — Mumbai Blasters (@Mumbaimetrofan) October 24, 2021

Goal machine. Goal machine. Goal machine — James Fintain Lawler (@JamesLawler) October 24, 2021