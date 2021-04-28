Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Unstoppable in this league’, ‘Has to be dropped’ – Many Charlton fans assess one player after Crewe draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw after a late Crewe equaliser at The Valley last night and the performance of forward Jayden Stockley has divided opinions among fans. 

The powerful forward headed in his seventh goal since joining the Addicks on loan from Preston North End in the January window to give the hosts the lead after just 10 minutes.

Owen Dale pulled a goal back for Crewe in the 67th minute but when Alex Gibley nodded in Charlton’s second with seven minutes left of the 90 it seemed as though Nigel Adkins’ side were set to claim all three points.

It was not to be though with Dale grabbing a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser after the ball had pinballed around the penalty area.

The result dents the Addicks’ play-off hopes by leaving them two points back from the top six, though they do have a game in hand over most of the sides above them.

One man whose performance last night appears to have divided opinion is Stockley, who found the net but struggled to link up with his teammates successfully after that.

The forward had only 31 touches, losing possession 16 times and connecting with just six of his 17 passes (Sofascore).

The Preston loanee has proven a useful player under Adkins, adding three goals and two assists in his last seven appearances, but it seems not all of The Valley faithful are convinced.

Many Charlton fans took to Twitter to debate the 27-year-old during and after the game…


