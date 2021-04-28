‘Unstoppable in this league’, ‘Has to be dropped’ – Many Charlton fans assess one player after Crewe draw

Charlton Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw after a late Crewe equaliser at The Valley last night and the performance of forward Jayden Stockley has divided opinions among fans.

The powerful forward headed in his seventh goal since joining the Addicks on loan from Preston North End in the January window to give the hosts the lead after just 10 minutes.

Owen Dale pulled a goal back for Crewe in the 67th minute but when Alex Gibley nodded in Charlton’s second with seven minutes left of the 90 it seemed as though Nigel Adkins’ side were set to claim all three points.

It was not to be though with Dale grabbing a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser after the ball had pinballed around the penalty area.

The result dents the Addicks’ play-off hopes by leaving them two points back from the top six, though they do have a game in hand over most of the sides above them.

One man whose performance last night appears to have divided opinion is Stockley, who found the net but struggled to link up with his teammates successfully after that.

The forward had only 31 touches, losing possession 16 times and connecting with just six of his 17 passes (Sofascore).

The Preston loanee has proven a useful player under Adkins, adding three goals and two assists in his last seven appearances, but it seems not all of The Valley faithful are convinced.

Many Charlton fans took to Twitter to debate the 27-year-old during and after the game…

Stockley is like prime shearer with his head #cafc — Luke (@lukeb1985) April 27, 2021

I hope we can wangle keeping Stockley permanently. Unstoppable in this league #cafc — GQ (@Queef_inhaIer) April 27, 2021

Stockley has to be dropped next game — Zac (@CafcZac) April 27, 2021

Look at how much trouble aneke causes..

All stockley has is a good head in the 12 yard box.

Aneke has strength, drive, power, determination, better with his feet… etc list goes on.. #cafc — Sam Wheatland (@SWheatlandCAFC) April 27, 2021

Problem with playing stockley up top as the main man is we just play the long ball #cafc — Connor (@connordsticks) April 27, 2021

As great as stockley is In the air, Aneke has to 100% be starting over him on Saturday. Sick of constantly watching us hoof it long to him every time. #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) April 27, 2021

Stockley has no effort whatsoever #cafc — JPM🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JPM0003) April 27, 2021