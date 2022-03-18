“Unstoppable” – Can Fulham ace smash EFL record in 2021/22? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on the brink of making history in chasing Guy Whittingham’s record of 42 goals in the second tier, since it became a 46-game format, with the Serbian striker on 35 with nine matches remaining for Fulham.

The Cottagers have a commanding 14 point cushion on third place and will have began preparations for the Premier League next season.

Mitrovic has only found the net once in his last four games, poor by his very high standards this season, meaning he needs to score eight in the last nine to break the record. The stage is set for some final day drama with Mitrovic’s pursuit of history potentially the only thing to play for going into the final few weeks of the season under Marco Silva.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Mitrovic will break the record…

Carla Devine

I can definitely see Mitrovic breaking the record. He has been unstoppable in that Fulham team this season.

Although Fulham’s form has dropped a bit of late along with Mitrovic’s goal contributions, the 27-year-old will surely be eager to break the record and top off what has been an exciting season for him.

We often see league leaders take a little dip just before a final run of games and Fulham will surely come back after the international break ready to end the season on a strong note.

As it stands, Mitrovic is eight goals away from beating the record and Fulham have nine games left to play so Mitrovic can surely get the job done.

Declan Harte

Mitrovic already has 35 goals from only 37 games, which in itself is an incredible scoring run.

He needs eight more goals in the last nine games of the season, which he could definitely equal if he maintains his current pace.

Fulham do have a difficult run of games going into the end of the campaign, with games against a lot of play-off contenders and relegation fighters.

Fulham are also on the verge of clinching promotion which could see Marco Silva’s side slow down in the closing weeks.

But Mitrovic will be motivated to beat this record so he could power the team to keep performing even amid the inevitable party atmosphere in the dressing room.

Josh Cole

If Mitrovic is able to maintain his fitness, you simply have to back him to break Whittingham’s record as he has been in sensational form this season.

The forward only needs to score eight goals to reach this particular milestone and has nine games left to play before the campaign reaches a crescendo.

With the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson providing him with the service that he needs to make a devastating impact in the second-tier, Mitrovic will fancy his chances of writing his name in the history books.

Providing that Fulham go on to win the Championship title, it will be interesting to see whether the Serbian is able to make a difference for his side in the Premier League next season as he has been less prolific at that level in the past.