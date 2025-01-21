Charlton Athletic are making progress in their negotiations with Lloyd Jones over a contract extension.

The centre-back is set to be out of contract in the summer as things stand, but talks over a new deal are said to be progressing positively, as per London News Online.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers had seen a bid for Jones turned down by the Addicks, and it is now apparent that the Londoners intend to agree fresh terms with the defender.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure at the heart of Nathan Jones' defence this season, having contributed to nine clean sheets in his 17 League One starts so far during the 2024/25 campaign.

Carlton Palmer on "unsettling" Lloyd Jones contract situation

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer discussed the importance of Lloyd Jones to Charlton and what the defender will be thinking amid the current speculation around him.

"Jones has been linked with League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, but it is believed that Charlton have no intention of letting him go," said Palmer.

"The Addicks' defence did not look anywhere near as secure while he was sidelined with a foot injury and missed six matches in League One.

"It is good news for Charlton Athletic that the player seemingly wants to stay. It is great when other clubs come in for you, and Charlton have turned down a bid from Wycombe, but if you are happy at your current club and can agree terms, why would you move?

"He's a really good defender, he reads the game well, so of course Charlton want to keep hold of him.

"This month can be unsettling for players throughout the squad, because until the window shuts everybody is worrying about whether certain players are going to stay or move on.

"It is good news for Charlton that they seem to be edging closer to getting a deal over the line."

Jones has been a standout player for Charlton this season

When fit, Jones has arguably been Charlton's most important player this season, with his commanding presence at the back being sorely missed during the six-game run in which he was sidelined with an injury.

He has made the most interceptions, clearances, and blocks per 90 in League One out of every player in the Addicks' squad this season, as per FotMob, highlighting his impact on the team so far this term.

Lloyd Jones' 2024/25 League One stats for Charlton (FotMob) Interceptions per 90 Clearances per 90 Blocks per 90 2.1 7.1 0.7

The 29-year-old previously explained that he was keen to extend his stay in SE7 during an interview with London News Online earlier this season.

"Hopefully if I keep putting in good performances and focus on my football then a new contract will be here," said Jones.

"Charlton is a big club with a great fanbase, a great stadium and a top manager. Everything seems to be falling into place."

It has been a few months since Jones provided those quotes in October, but it now seems as though Charlton are finally making progress towards tying the defender down to extended terms, and they will no doubt be hoping to reach an agreement as soon as possible to put an end to speculation linking him with a move away.