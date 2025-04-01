Sheffield Wednesday confirmed on Monday evening that there had been a “temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for March”.

The non-payment of wages is the second financial infraction for the Owls this season, after the club were placed on a temporary registration embargo in October for delayed payment of monies owed to HMRC.

Club statements on both incidents have attributed the problems to late payments of money owed to chairman Dejphon Chansiri, with the latest update asserting that the chairman is "working hard to resolve the situation at the earliest possible opportunity."

Wednesday currently sit 12th in the Championship, five points outside the play-off places, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 24/25 season Played 39 Won 14 Drawn 10 Lost 15 Goals scored 54 Goals conceded 60 Clean sheets 9

While performances on the pitch under Danny Rohl have generated optimism, this latest off-field issue raises renewed concerns regarding the club’s financial stability.

Sheffield Wednesday confirm players have not been paid March wages

"Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March," reads a statement on the club’s website.

"This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman's businesses which has in turn impacted on the club's immediate cashflow.”

"The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding."

This is not the first time wage payments have been delayed at Hillsborough. In 2020, players had their salaries capped at £7,000 per month due to ongoing financial difficulties under Chansiri’s ownership.

With the club still recovering from the financial mismanagement that led to a points deduction and relegation to League One, the latest development represents another setback for an already frustrated fanbase.

There had been a cautious optimism at Hillsborough under Danny Rohl, as the club remained on an unlikely play off push at the beginning of the season.

Supporter backlash to Sheffield Wednesday unpaid wages