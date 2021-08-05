Unrest at Derby County revealed following Mel Morris claims as contract offers made

A major summit has been held at Derby County amid unrest at Pride Park on the back of Mel Morris’ recent claims with the players on trial at the club now handed contracts without figures of wages on, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A number of familiar faces have joined the club as trialists this summer, with Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Ravel Morrison, Ryan Allsopp, Phil Jagielka, and Richard Stearman thought to be among them while earlier this week Wayne Rooney suggested he was expecting new signings in the coming days.

However, in a meeting with the Supporter Charter Group last night Morris said to have suggested that nothing will be happening in terms of incoming transfers until a few things are sorted out, with talks with the EFL still ongoing.

According to Nixon, Derby’s management and the trialists currently training with the club were left confused and wanting answers.

It is said that a major summit has now been held and then all the players on trial were handed contracts that did not have figures of wages on them but need to be signed by midday tomorrow for them to be able to play in Derby’s Championship opener against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Rams owner met with representatives of a number of supporter groups yesterday with the updates from the meeting emerging late last night on Twitter via Punjabi Rams.

On the topic of new ownership, it is understood Morris also indicated that he is still looking for new investors and has held talks with multiple parties, one of which has a draft of the EFL owner and directors test ready.

Additionally, he suggested that there were no serious offers on the table for any Derby players while he questioned the lack of faith put in academy players and the club’s recent transfer strategy.

The Verdict

It seems a meeting with supporter representatives that was supposed to clear things up with the fanbase has caused further confusion among those at the club.

Morris’ claim that no new incoming signings are close is a huge blow for the Rams and you can understand why Rooney and the trialists that have trained with the club want answers based upon that.

It’s been a difficult summer for the Pride Park faithful but it seems the end is not in sight just yet, with a fresh incident drawing further attention to the club.