‘Unreal yet again’, ‘Some shift’ – These Reading fans react to attacker’s comments after win

Reading made it four games unbeaten in the Championship yesterday evening after defeating Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

A sublime 25-yard half-volley from midfielder John Swift in the 52nd minute of the contest was enough to separate the two sides.

The scores could have been different if it wasn’t for Rafael Cabral’s excellent point blank save from Jordan Hugill with seconds left on the clock.

The Royals move up one place in the table to 15th as a result, securing back to back wins in the Championship for the first time since the beginning of November.

One player that started the game was Yakou Meite, with the Ivorian striker heaping praise on Reading fans after the final whistle:

The same atmosphere every weekend please 🔥🔥 — La brute (@Yaks75) December 26, 2019

QUIZ: Reading through the decade – How much can you remember from the 2016/17 season?

1 of 15 Who scored Reading's first goal of the season? Roy Beerens Garath McCleary John Swift Yann Kermorgant

Here are what Reading fans said in response to Meite on Twitter, with the Royals faithful happy with the performance that the striker and the rest of the team put in at the Madejski Stadium…

Same performance from the squad as well please, unreal yet again 😍 — m (@micahrfc19) December 26, 2019

Deal. Brilliant again today — Ben Turner (@benturrrner) December 26, 2019

Quality tonight yak some shift you put in. — Rich (@Besty240) December 26, 2019

Only if we get the same yak every weekend as we’ve had the last 2 games? — Luke Rogers (@TheSaiint) December 26, 2019

The same performance every weekend, and we will provide you with that. 🔥 — Opie (@opiesw) December 26, 2019

You’re a boss! 3 points at Preston please — Ovie Ejaria Appreciation (@OvieEjariaaa) December 26, 2019

Unreal performance from the team today and you will get the same from us. — Mark Robson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇩 (@MarkRobson15) December 26, 2019