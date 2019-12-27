Connect with us

‘Unreal yet again’, ‘Some shift’ – These Reading fans react to attacker’s comments after win

Published

1 min ago

on

Reading made it four games unbeaten in the Championship yesterday evening after defeating Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

A sublime 25-yard half-volley from midfielder John Swift in the 52nd minute of the contest was enough to separate the two sides.

The scores could have been different if it wasn’t for Rafael Cabral’s excellent point blank save from Jordan Hugill with seconds left on the clock.

The Royals move up one place in the table to 15th as a result, securing back to back wins in the Championship for the first time since the beginning of November.

One player that started the game was Yakou Meite, with the Ivorian striker heaping praise on Reading fans after the final whistle:

Here are what Reading fans said in response to Meite on Twitter, with the Royals faithful happy with the performance that the striker and the rest of the team put in at the Madejski Stadium…


